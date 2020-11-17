Michigan’s Mel Pearson talks Wolverines, pandemic, compressed Big Ten schedule: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 3 Episode 1

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Michigan head coach Mel Pearson to discuss this year’s Wolverines team, preparations in an extended preseason, precautions in the face of the pandemic, and a compressed Big Ten schedule. Pearson also explains the decision made to keep freshman Owen Power at Michigan rather than heading to Canadian World Juniors camp.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.