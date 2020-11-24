Trio of North Dakota players lead way in 2020 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

The NCHC on Tuesday unveiled its 2020 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team as selected by media.
North Dakota makes up half of the six-man squad, while Minnesota Duluth has two representatives and Denver one.
2020 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team
F: Jordan Kawaguchi, Sr., North Dakota – 27 votes
F: Noah Cates, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 21
F: Cole Koepke, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 15
D: Matt Kiersted, Sr., North Dakota – 24
D: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jr., North Dakota – 12
G: Magnus Chrona, So., Denver – 12