Minnesota State-Bemidji State men’s hockey games Nov. 27-28 postponed due to COVID-19 positives with Minnesota State

Minnesota State announced Tuesday it has paused all men’s hockey team activities due to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.

The positive results were detected during COVID-19 testing of the team, which is being conducted three times per week in accordance with state guidelines and WCHA return to competition protocols.

As a result of the pause, the Mavericks’ nonconference series with Bemidji State slated for Nov. 27-28 in Mankato, Minn., has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.