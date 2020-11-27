UMass Lowell-Providence hockey game set for Nov. 28 postponed due to positive COVID result with UML program

UMass Lowell has postponed its hockey season opener against Providence, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, after learning that a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19 during routine surveillance testing on Friday.

The university has temporarily paused all team activities, and immediately initiated its isolation and quarantine protocols. Surveillance testing will continue for all team members.

“Delaying the start of our hockey season further is disheartening for the entire UMass Lowell community, but the safety of our student-athletes and staff is our utmost priority,” said UMass Lowell director of athletics Peter Casey in a statement. “This year will require flexibility on behalf of all those involved, as we work to follow the detailed protocols that have been established for these instances and look forward to returning to the ice when it is safe to do so.”

The university is still determining the impact on the timeline of any upcoming contests and will announce additional information as it becomes available.