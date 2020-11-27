Positive COVID tests at Colorado College necessitate changes to NCHC regular-season schedule

The NCHC announced changes to its 2020-21 schedule on Friday.

The changes were necessary due to a positive COVID-19 test and quarantine requirements for the entire Colorado College team, forcing the Tigers to delay the start of their season.

The pod will still begin on Tuesday, Dec. 1 as scheduled at Omaha’s Baxter Arena. Colorado College’s first four games have been adjusted, with two games being moved to later in the pod and two being postponed to the second portion of the season.

A summary of changes from the original NCHC pod schedule:

• Dec. 1 CC vs. Omaha – postponed to Monday, Dec. 21 at 12:05 p.m. CST

• Dec. 3 CC vs. SCSU – postponed to travel portion of season

• Dec. 4 UMD vs. Miami – moved to Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:05 p.m. CST

• Dec. 5 WMU vs. CC – postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11:35 a.m. CST

• Dec. 6 UMD vs. CC – postponed to travel portion of season

• Dec. 6 UND vs. WMU – time moved up to 12:05 p.m. CST (was 4:05 p.m., date remains the same)

• All times on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 were adjusted, but no dates or matchups changed

• Dec. 20 UMD vs. Omaha – moved up to beginning of Pod on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 3:35 p.m. CST

A total of 38 games will now be played in the Pod between Dec. 1 and Dec. 21, with all games available on NCHC.tv and Midco Sports Network.