Three nonconference games involving Lake Superior State, Alabama Huntsville and Ferris State set for this weekend have been rescheduled.

The Alabama Huntsville-Ferris State game at Ferris State originally slated for Friday, Dec. 4 will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 8, while the Alabama Huntsville-Lake Superior State series at Lake Superior State scheduled for Dec. 6-7 will now be played Dec. 5-6.

No reason was given for the schedule changes in a WCHA-issued press release.