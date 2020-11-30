Slew of NCAA hockey talent named to Team USA’s preliminary World Junior roster for 2021 event

USA Hockey today named 29 players to the preliminary roster of its 2021 U.S. National Junior Team.
The group, which includes 10 members of the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team, will gather for a training camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., starting Dec. 6.
Players are auditioning for a spot on the final 25-player roster that will represent the United States in the 2021 World Junior Championship set for Edmonton, Alberta, from Dec. 25, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021. The final roster will be announced on Dec. 13, prior to the team’s departure from Plymouth to Edmonton that day.
“We have a talented group and we’ll have some tough decisions to make,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “We continue to benefit from a deep player pool, and that’s credit to all of the organizations and volunteers developing the next wave of American talent.”
Of the 29 players named, 26 have NCAA connections.
GOALTENDERS
Drew Commesso, Boston University
Spencer Knight, Boston College
DEFENSEMEN
Brock Faber, Minnesota
Drew Helleson, Boston College
Ryan Johnson, Minnesota
Jackson LaCombe, Minnesota
Cam McDonald, Providence
Jake Sanderson, North Dakota
Henry Thrun, Harvard (2019-20)
Alex Vlasic, Boston University
Cam York, Michigan
FORWARDS
John Beecher, Michigan
Matthew Beniers, Michigan
Brett Berard, Providence
Matthew Boldy, Boston College
Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan
Bobby Brink, Denver
Brendan Brisson, Michigan
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin
Sam Colangelo, Northeastern
John Farinacci, Harvard (2019-20)
Robert Mastrosimone, Boston University
Patrick Moynihan, Providence
Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame
Alex Turcotte, Wisconsin (2019-20)
Trevor Zegras, Boston University (2019-20)
The other three players are Everett Silvertips (WHL) goalie Dustin Wolf, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) forward Arthur Kaliyev and Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) forward Nick Robertson.