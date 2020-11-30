Slew of NCAA hockey talent named to Team USA’s preliminary World Junior roster for 2021 event

USA Hockey today named 29 players to the preliminary roster of its 2021 U.S. National Junior Team.

The group, which includes 10 members of the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team, will gather for a training camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., starting Dec. 6.

Players are auditioning for a spot on the final 25-player roster that will represent the United States in the 2021 World Junior Championship set for Edmonton, Alberta, from Dec. 25, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021. The final roster will be announced on Dec. 13, prior to the team’s departure from Plymouth to Edmonton that day.

“We have a talented group and we’ll have some tough decisions to make,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “We continue to benefit from a deep player pool, and that’s credit to all of the organizations and volunteers developing the next wave of American talent.”

Of the 29 players named, 26 have NCAA connections.

GOALTENDERS

Drew Commesso, Boston University

Spencer Knight, Boston College

DEFENSEMEN

Brock Faber, Minnesota

Drew Helleson, Boston College

Ryan Johnson, Minnesota

Jackson LaCombe, Minnesota

Cam McDonald, Providence

Jake Sanderson, North Dakota

Henry Thrun, Harvard (2019-20)

Alex Vlasic, Boston University

Cam York, Michigan

FORWARDS

John Beecher, Michigan

Matthew Beniers, Michigan

Brett Berard, Providence

Matthew Boldy, Boston College

Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan

Bobby Brink, Denver

Brendan Brisson, Michigan

Cole Caufield, Wisconsin

Sam Colangelo, Northeastern

John Farinacci, Harvard (2019-20)

Robert Mastrosimone, Boston University

Patrick Moynihan, Providence

Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame

Alex Turcotte, Wisconsin (2019-20)

Trevor Zegras, Boston University (2019-20)

The other three players are Everett Silvertips (WHL) goalie Dustin Wolf, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) forward Arthur Kaliyev and Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) forward Nick Robertson.