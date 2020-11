The WCHA women’s conference announced Monday that the Dec. 4-5 league series between Bemidji State and Minnesota State in Bemidji, Minn., has been postponed.

Bemidji State is currently completing the WCHA return to competition protocols for COVID-19 and will not finish that process before Dec. 4, the date of the first game of the series with Minnesota State. As a result. the series will be postponed to later in the season.

New dates for the series are to be determined.