Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, November 23-29

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of November 23 fared in games over the week of November 23-29.

No. 1 North Dakota (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 2 Boston College (2-0-0)

11/27/2020 – No. 7 Massachusetts 3 at No. 2 Boston College 4

11/28/2020 – No. 2 Boston College 6 at No. 7 Massachusetts 3

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 4 Michigan (4-2-0)

11/27/2020 – RV Notre Dame 3 at No. 4 Michigan 2

11/28/2020 – RV Notre Dame 2 at No. 4 Michigan 1

No. 5 Denver (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 6 Minnesota State (1-0-0)

11/23/2020 – No. 6 Minnesota State at No. 19 Bemidji State (postponed)

11/27/2020 – No. 19 Bemidji State at No. 6 Minnesota State (postponed)

11/28/2020 – No. 19 Bemidji State at No. 6 Minnesota State (postponed)

No. 7 Massachusetts (1-2-1)

11/27/2020 – Vermont at No. 7 Massachusetts (postponed)

11/27/2020 – No. 7 Massachusetts 3 at No. 2 Boston College 4

11/28/2020 – Vermont at No. 7 Massachusetts (postponed)

11/28/2020 – No. 2 Boston College 6 at No. 7 Massachusetts 3

No. 8 Minnesota (4-0-0)

11/23/2020 – No. 10 Ohio State 1 at No. 8 Minnesota 4

11/24/2020 – No. 10 Ohio State 0 at No. 8 Minnesota 2

No. 9 Clarkson (2-1-0)

11/27/2020 – No. 9 Clarkson 5 at RV RIT 8

11/29/2020 – RV RIT 1 at No. 9 Clarkson 5

No. 10 Ohio State (1-3-0)

11/23/2020 – No. 10 Ohio State 1 at No. 8 Minnesota 4

11/24/2020 – No. 10 Ohio State 0 at No. 8 Minnesota 2

11/28/2020 – RV Michigan State 3 at No. 10 Ohio State 2 (OT)

11/29/2020 – RV Michigan State 2 at No. 10 Ohio State 4

No. 11 UMass Lowell (0-0-0)

11/27/2020 – No. 16 Northeastern at No. 11 UMass Lowell (postponed)

11/28/2020 – No. 11 UMass Lowell at No. 16 Northeastern (postponed)

11/28/2020 – No. 13 Providence at No. 11 UMass Lowell (postponed)

No. 12 Quinnipiac (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 13 Providence (0-0-0)

11/28/2020 – No. 13 Providence at No. 11 UMass Lowell (postponed)

No. 14 Wisconsin (4-4-0)

11/23/2020 – No. 15 Penn State 3 at No. 14 Wisconsin 6

11/24/2020 – No. 15 Penn State 3 at No. 14 Wisconsin 7

11/28/2020 – RV Arizona State 8 at No. 14 Wisconsin 5

11/29/2020 – RV Arizona State 3 at No. 14 Wisconsin 1

No. 15 Penn State (0-4-0)

11/23/2020 – No. 15 Penn State 3 at No. 14 Wisconsin 6

11/24/2020 – No. 15 Penn State 3 at No. 14 Wisconsin 7

No. 16 Northeastern (0-0-0)

11/27/2020 – No. 16 Northeastern at No. 11 UMass Lowell (postponed)

11/28/2020 – No. 11 UMass Lowell at No. 16 Northeastern (postponed)

No. 17 Western Michigan (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 18 Bowling Green (2-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 19 Bemidji State (0-1-0)

11/23/2020 – No. 6 Minnesota State at No. 19 Bemidji State (postponed)

11/27/2020 – No. 19 Bemidji State at No. 6 Minnesota State (postponed)

11/28/2020 – No. 19 Bemidji State at No. 6 Minnesota State (postponed)

No. 20 Boston University (0-0-0)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes