DI Women: Weekend Wrap

(1) Wisconsin at (3) Ohio State

Sophie Jacques scored in the opening minutes and Madison Bizal extended the Buckeye lead to 2-0 around the midway mark of the first period on Friday. Daryl Watts quickly responded to cut the lead in half, but Jenna Buglioni’s goal just before the buzzer had Ohio State up 3-1 heading into the first period break. Brette Pettet scored 14 seconds into the second to once again bring Wisconsin within one, but the Buckeyes defense held strong and carried Ohio State to a 3-2 win. On Saturday, Maddi Wheeler scored her first career goal for Wisconsin 1:50 into the game and it would prove to be the game winner as the Badgers rebounded to earn a weekend split. Sophie Shirley scored two goals and Nicole LaMantia had three assists in the win. Britta Curl and Dara Greig also scored for Wisconsin.

(4) Minnesota at (6) Minnesota Duluth

Goals by Anna Klein and Kylie Hanley had Minnesota Duluth up 2-0 over their in-state rivals after the first period. Abigail Boreen scored early in the second period for the Gophers to cut the lead in half, but the Bulldogs held the advantage until the final eight minutes of the game. Minnesota’s stellar freshmen led a comeback as Abbey Murphy scored her first goal as a Gopher to tie the game at 2 and Anne Cherkowski got her first with less than three minutes left in the game to give Minnesota a 3-2 win. Catie Skaja scored on the empty net to secure the Gophers a 4-2 win. In game two, Emily Brown put Minnesota up 1-0 after the first and Emily Oden’s power play goal doubled the lead in the second. Ashton Bell got one back for the Bulldogs, but they were not able to complete a comeback and Minnesota earned a 2-1 win and weekend sweep.

(9) Colgate at (5) Clarkson

It took a period for these teams to feel each other out, but Colgate pulled away in the second. Freshman Kelty Kaltounkova made a highlight reel play, knocking the puck out of the air to tally her first career goal to put the Raiders on the board. Sammy Smigliani doubled the lead midway through the period and then Kaltounkova earned her first multi-goal game to make it 3-0 heading into the second intermission. Avery Mitchell potted one late for Clarkson, but it wasn’t enough as Colgate won 3-1. The two teams play again on Monday night at 5:00 pm Eastern.

(7) Boston College vs Providence

On Friday, Providence’s special teams corps was responsible for all three of their goals as they took down Boston College 3-2. Savannah Norcross put BC on the board first, but Lauren DeBlois’ power play goal just two minutes later tied the game at one. Claire Tyo scored on the player advantage just before the period break to give Providence the 2-1 lead. Annelise Rice scored short-handed midway through the third to put the Friars up 3-1. Maegan Beres narrowed the lead, but Boston College could not find the equalizer as Providence won the first game of the series. In game two, Lindsay Bochna put Providence up 1-0 in the first. Boston College dominated the second period, with goals from Hadley Harmentz and Norcross to make it 2-1 and give the Eagles their first lead of the weekend. But the lead wouldn’t last long. Sara Hjalmarsson tied the game just 48 seconds into the third and DeBlois potted the game winner to give Providence another 3-2 win and the weekend sweep.

Minnesota State at St. Cloud State

Rookie goalie Sanni Ahola stopped 37 shots in her debut to earn her first win and shutout as St. Cloud defeated the Mavericks 1-0. She’s the first goalie to earn a shutout in their debut in 16 years. The Huskies also blocked 22 shots in the win. Allie Cornelius’ second period goal was the game-winner. On Saturday, it was time for the Minnesota State freshmen to take the spotlight. Jamie Nelson had two goals and an assist and Sydney Langseth had a goal and two assists – their first points as Mavericks – to lead Minnesota State to a 4-2 win. It was a back and forth game through the first two periods. Nelson had MSU up 1-0 after one. Mackenzie Bourgerie tied it up for St. Cloud State early in the second. Langseth answered to put the Mavericks up 2-1, but it didn’t last long as Klara Hymlarova evened it up for the Huskies less than a minute later. Charlotte Akervik’s power play goal late in the second would prove to be the game-winner and Jamie Nelson’s third period goal helped secure the win and a weekend split.

Lindenwood at Penn State

The first game was all Nittany Lions as they out-shot Lindenwood 41-23 and cruised to a 3-0 win to open their season. Natalie Heising scored twice and Carrie Byrnes’ first career goal proved to be the game-winner. The two teams close their series Monday at 2:00 pm Eastern.

RIT at Syracuse

Six different Orange players scored on Saturday to lead Syracuse to a 7-1 win. Emma Polaski scored early in the first on the power play and then Lauren Bellfontaine, Victoria Klimek and Abby Moloughney each lit the lamp to give the Orange a 4-0 lead after the first period. Polaski extended it to 5-0 early in the second before Carrissa Hlywa scored her first career goal to get RIT on the board. Sarah Thompson and Marielle McHale scored in the third to close out the win. The second game in this series was cancelled by RIT due to Covid protocols.