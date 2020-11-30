Arizona State, Boston College, Notre Dame sweeps; NCHC pod starting: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 3 Episode 3

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the games of the past weekend, including Arizona State’s sweep of a depleted No. 14 Wisconsin, Notre Dame’s road sweep of No. 4 Michigan, No. 2 Boston College’s home-and-home wins over No. 7 UMass, and RIT’s come-from-behind win on Friday in a weekend split with No. 9 Clarkson.

We also discuss the large number of canceled or postponed games and whether playing makes sense (spoiler alert: it does) and how difficult it is to prevent the virus from impacting a team.

We take a look at the upcoming NCHC bubble in Omaha and ask whether that could be a preview of this year’s NCAA tournament protocol.

And we note that the pandemic can hit very, very close to home.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.