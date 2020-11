Makeup dates have been announced for the hockey games on Nov. 27 and 28 between Bentley and Holy Cross that were postponed.

The game from Nov. 27 is now scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 and will be played at the Bentley Arena at 6:30 p.m.

The game from Nov. 28 is now set for Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by Holy Cross at the Hart Center.

Both games can be seen on FloHockey.TV.