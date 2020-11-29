Bulldogs battle Lakers tough in weekend series

Adrian played Lake Superior State tough in a two-game series over the weekend. The Bulldogs dropped the opener 5-3 on Friday and lost 2-1 in the finale Saturday.

Andrew Bellant came through with a goal and an assist in Friday’s game while Nic Tallarico recorded a career-best 34 saves.

Ryan Butler and Sam Ruffin also scored goals for the Bulldogs, who were outshot 39-24. Ruffin’s goal cut the Laker lead to 4-3 with under three minutes to play in the second period.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs played the Lakers even tougher, coming out of the first period tied at 1-1 before Lake Superior scored the game winner in the second.

Rex Moe scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Cameron Gray came through with 20 saves. The goal by Moe was his third of the year for Adrian, which is 2-4 on the season.

Adrian is now 1-4 against Division I competition and is not scheduled to play any games in December. The NCHA is aiming to play a modified conference slate starting in January of 2021.