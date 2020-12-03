Boston University cancels men’s hockey game at UConn, pauses all team activities after positive COVID-19 test

Due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Boston University men’s hockey program, the team has paused all athletic activities and cancelled its game at UConn that was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

The positive test came from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East and university protocols.

To ensure the health and safety of the BU campus and greater Boston community, the BU department of athletics and all of its varsity programs have been following state, city and university guidelines since returning to campus in August.