Minnesota State-Michigan Tech men’s hockey series scheduled for Dec. 4-5 moved to Dec. 6-7

The Minnesota State-Michigan Tech nonconference series originally scheduled for Dec. 4-5 in Houghton, Mich., will now be played Dec. 6-7.

Puck drop will be 6:07 p.m. EST for the first game and 5:07 p.m. EST for the second game.

No reason for the change was given in a WCHA press release sent Thursday.

The series change is the third for the WCHA men’s conference’s upcoming weekend schedule.

The new slate of games for this weekend is as follows. All games are non-conference games.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Mercyhurst at Bowling Green, 1:37 p.m. EST

Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 6

Bowling Green at Mercyhurst, 3 p.m. EST

Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior State, 3:07 p.m. EST

Minnesota State at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m. EST

Monday, Dec. 7

Minnesota State at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Alabama Huntsville at Ferris State, 5:07 p.m. EST