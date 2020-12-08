Alabama Huntsville-Ferris State game of Dec. 8 postponed due to positive COVID-19 test with UAH

The WCHA nonconference game between Alabama Huntsville and Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich., scheduled for today, Dec. 8, has been postponed and is tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 9.

The two schools were slated to play on Tuesday evening. However, daily testing this morning of the Alabama Huntsville men’s hockey team produced a presumptive positive result that will not allow the contest to be played as part of the WCHA’s return to competition protocols. Further testing of the UAH squad is being conducted today.

Tomorrow’s rescheduled contest is tentative pending results of today’s tests.