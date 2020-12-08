Positive COVID-19 test at Canisius forces postponement of home-and-home with Mercyhurst

Canisius has paused all hockey team activities following a positive coronavirus test result among the program’s Tier 1 personnel, the school announced Tuesday.

Tier 1 individuals include student-athletes, coaches, managers and selected support staff.

The results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is being conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

The Canisius men’s hockey program is following all institutional and Erie County COVID-19 protocols. The college, in cooperation with the Erie County Department of Health, are conducting contract tracing and will take all appropriate measures.

As a result of this pause, the Golden Griffins have postponed their home-and-home Atlantic Hockey series against Mercyhurst, scheduled for Dec. 10 (Buffalo) & Dec. 12 (Erie, Pa.)

The teams are planning to reschedule both games for a later date.