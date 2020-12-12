Slew of American, NCAA hockey talent chosen for Team USA entry at 2021 World Junior Championship

USA Hockey on Saturday named 25 players to the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team set to compete in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 25, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.

The group features eight members of the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team, including goaltenders Spencer Knight (Boston College) and Dustin Wolf (WHL Everett Silvertips), defenseman Cam York (Michigan), and forwards Bobby Brink (Denver), Cole Caufield (Wisconsin), Arthur Kaliyev (OHL Hamilton Bulldogs), Alex Turcotte (Wisconsin in 2019-20) and Trevor Zegras (Boston University in 2019-20).

Knight was also a member of the silver medal-winning 2019 U.S. National Junior Team.

“Our players and staff have done everything we’ve asked of them, all of the safety protocols and considerations, in order to make hockey the focus of our training camp,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “We had a great week of camp and we have certainly faced adversity, but we believe in these 25 players and we all have the same goal.”

The roster is comprised of players born in 2001 or later, coming from 17 different states. A total of 22 players are currently playing or previously played college hockey.

Team USA will face Russia in its first preliminary matchup Dec. 25 at Rogers Place with opening faceoff set for 9:30 p.m. EST. In its 13th year televising the tournament, NHL Network will provide live game telecasts of all U.S. games, including the team’s two pre-tournament matchups, plus comprehensive previews, highlights, analysis and interviews within its studio programming.

Nate Leaman (Providence) is the head coach of Team USA with Ted Donato (Harvard), Kris Mayotte (Michigan), and Steve Miller (Ohio State) serving as assistant coaches.

2021 U.S. World Junior Team