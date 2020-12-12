ECAC Hockey Picks: Dec. 12-15

Last time: 0-1

Here’s a look at the next several days in ECAC Hockey. Clarkson is set to play its fifth and sixth games of the season, while Quinnipiac is scheduled to open its season with a pair of games against Sacred Heart.

Clarkson at Mercyhurst (5:05 p.m. Saturday; 4:05 p.m. Sunday)



It’s been an odd start to an unusual season for the Golden Knights. Clarkson has allowed three-and-half goals per game, although that number is inflated thanks to an 8-5 loss to RIT on Nov. 27. Mercyhurst opened its season with a split against Bowling Green on Dec. 5 and 6. The Lakers Hank Johnson and Golden Knights’ Kris Oldham have played well in goal so far, so I’m thinking this will be a low-scoring split this weekend.Clarkson 3-2; Mercyhurst 2-1



Sacred Heart at Quinnipiac (7 p.m. Monday/Tuesday)

The Bobcats are finally getting underway after shutting down pausing team activities last month due to two confirmed COVID-19 cases on the team. It’s tough enough to get a feel for teams early in the year, never mind in a year like this season. The Pioneers have played two games so far, so I think they’ll have the edge in the first game, while Quinnipiac should bounce back the second night. Sacred Heart 2, Quinnipiac; Quinnipiac 3, Sacred Heart 1