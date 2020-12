Big Ten unveils second half of schedule for 2020-21 season that starts Jan. 3, wraps March 18-20 with conference tournament

The Big Ten announced Friday the second half of the schedule for the 2020-21 Big Ten hockey season.

The schedule will conclude March 18-20, 2021, with the Big Ten tournament.

To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, this year’s schedule is built with a conference-wide bye the weekend of March 12-14.

Game times and television designations, as well as further details regarding the tournament, will be announced at a later date.

2021 Big Ten Hockey Schedule – Second Half

Sunday, Jan. 3

Penn State at Michigan State

Arizona State at Minnesota

Monday, Jan. 4

Penn State at Michigan State

Arizona State at Minnesota

Friday, Jan. 8

Michigan State at Michigan

Penn State at Ohio State

Saturday, Jan. 9

Michigan at Michigan State

Arizona State at Notre Dame

Penn State at Ohio State

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Sunday, Jan. 10

Arizona State at Notre Dame

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Friday, Jan. 15

Ohio State at Michigan

Notre Dame at Minnesota

Michigan State at Penn State

Arizona State at Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 16

Ohio State at Michigan

Notre Dame at Minnesota

Michigan State at Penn State

Arizona State at Wisconsin

Thursday, Jan. 21

Arizona State at Minnesota

Michigan at Notre Dame

Wisconsin at Penn State

Friday, Jan. 22

Arizona State at Minnesota

Michigan at Notre Dame

Wisconsin at Penn State

Saturday, Jan. 23

Ohio State at Michigan State

Sunday, Jan. 24

Ohio State at Michigan State

Thursday, Jan. 28

Notre Dame at Penn State

Friday, Jan. 29

Minnesota at Ohio State

Notre Dame at Penn State

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 30

Minnesota at Ohio State

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Penn State at Michigan

Thursday, Feb. 4

Penn State at Michigan

Friday, Feb. 5

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Saturday, Feb. 6

Notre Dame at Ohio State

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Sunday, Feb. 7

Notre Dame at Ohio State

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Michigan State at Michigan

Friday, Feb. 12

Minnesota at Notre Dame

Ohio State at Penn State

Saturday, Feb. 13

Wisconsin at Michigan

Minnesota at Notre Dame

Ohio State at Penn State

Sunday, Feb. 14

Wisconsin at Michigan

Arizona State at Michigan State

Monday, Feb. 15

Arizona State at Michigan State

Friday, Feb. 19

Michigan State at Minnesota

|Michigan at Ohio State

Notre Dame at Wisconsin

Saturday, Feb. 20

Michigan State at Minnesota

Michigan at Ohio State

Arizona State at Penn State

Notre Dame at Wisconsin

Sunday, Feb. 21

Arizona State at Penn State

Friday, Feb. 26

Arizona State at Michigan

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Minnesota at Penn State

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Saturday, Feb. 27

Arizona State at Michigan

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Minnesota at Penn State

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Thursday, March 4

Arizona State at Ohio State

Friday, March 5

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Michigan at Minnesota

Penn State at Notre Dame

Arizona State at Ohio State

Saturday, March 6

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Michigan at Minnesota

Penn State at Notre Dame

Wednesday, March 10

Michigan at Michigan State

March 18-20

Big Ten tournament