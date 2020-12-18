Pickin’ the WCHA: Dec. 18-19

It remains difficult to pick games this season. While Daver is off to a great start, there is no promise it will remain that way. Jack is working his way back, so all we need are some consistency to the schedule and he will be right where he wants to be.

Daver this season: 15-2-2

Jack this season: 8–9-2

Bowling Green at Quinnipiac

Daver: Wow, a traditional nonconference matchup. What the heck do we do with this? Bowling Green is off to a great start this season, and I see little chance of them slowing down before the Christmas holiday. Falcons sweep, 4-2, 3-2

Jack: What’s this? An actual nonconference game??!! How exciting! Bowling Green plays a Quinnipiac team that has won two games against Sacred Heart to open their season last week. This should be a good series between ranked teams from different conferences — something we aren’t seeing much of this year. Friday: Falcons win 3-2. Saturday: Bobcats win 3-1

Bemidji State at Minnesota State

Daver: Oh boy, a doozy of a matchup between two of the preseason picks for tops in the conference. I like the way the Mavericks peppered Michigan Tech just two weeks ago and think that their game is coming together well. The Beavers looked good Saturday against Michigan Tech, not so much Sunday. Friday: Mavericks win 3-1, Saturday, Beavers win 3-1

Jack: A rematch of the season opening series that was prematurely called off because of a positive COVID test. Both teams have still played only one another and Michigan Tech, so it will be interesting to watch the rematch after both teams split with the Huskies. This seems pretty even to me. Friday: Beavers win 2-1. Saturday: Mavericks win 4-1

Northern Michigan at/vs Michigan Tech

Daver: The Wildcats finally played their first game Wednesday against Ferris State and it went about as expected. They started strong and had to hold on late. They should be better this weekend. The Huskies looked good Sunday in a big win over the Beavers. Friday: Huskies win 3-2, Saturday: Wildcats win 4-2

Jack: What better way to end the season for these teams than a home and home UP rivalry? It will be a bit weird this year because neither team will have a rabid fan base being them — maybe negating any home ice advantage either team usually has in this series. No matter, it will still be fun. Friday: Wildcats win 5-3. Saturday: Huskies win 3-1