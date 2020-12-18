WCHA adjusts 2020-21 men’s hockey schedule to account for vacated Alaska, Alaska Anchorage games

The WCHA men’s conference has adjusted its 2020-21 schedule to fill open dates created by Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks opting out of the season.

The eight competing WCHA teams will play their scheduled two-game league series against each of their seven remaining opponents for a total of 14 league games.

Additionally, teams will also play two nonconference series against WCHA opponents. Those matchups will feature the teams slated to play Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks each weekend in the original WCHA schedule.

The additional games have been designated nonconference in order to maintain the balance of one league series per opponent that was agreed to when the current 2020-21 WCHA schedule was approved.

The new non-league series are as follows, with dates subject to change:

Jan. 2-3: Bemidji State at Lake Superior State

Jan. 8-9: Lake Superior State at Northern Michigan

Jan. 15-16: Northern Michigan at Bowling Green

Jan. 21-22: Bowling Green at Bemidji State

Jan. 28-29: Alabama Huntsville at Minnesota State

Feb. 5-6: Michigan Tech at Alabama Huntsville

Feb. 12-13: Ferris State at Michigan Tech

Feb. 19-20: Minnesota State at Ferris State

The WCHA has also rescheduled the postponed Dec. 2 league game between Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State to Saturday, Feb. 6 at Lake Superior State.

The format for the 2020-21 WCHA postseason will be announced at a later date.

All WCHA games in January and February and the WCHA postseason will stream on FloHockey.tv.