Atlantic Hockey Picks: Dec. 18 – Dec. 23

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 4-4

Overall Record: 21-15

Over-.500 weeks: 2/4 (.500)

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19

Bentley vs. American International

That Bentley-AIC series would have stolen the show in last year’s playoffs. The Falcons’ high-flying offense peaked at the perfect moment, but AIC won its second consecutive regular season championship by imposing defense and goaltending on its opponents. It was the speeding bullet maglev against the towering, Castle Black-like wall, and it’s forever the “what if” matchup of matchups from the 2020 playoffs. They aren’t the same teams as last year, but maybe that gives both teams incentive to attack and play those styles from last year. Bentley, after all, could use a little bit of consistency after dropping an overtime loss to Holy Cross (its second such result) 10 days ago. A win over the AIC steamroller would go a long way, but the Yellow Jackets just looked so darn strong. AIC sweeps

Friday, December 18

Mercyhurst at Niagara

The Lakers led Niagara 2-0 and 3-1 on Wednesday before a furious third period comeback by the Purple Eagles forced overtime and a shootout. Mercyhurst ultimately gained the second point, but the wild third period opens the door for a redux on Friday. Shoutout to the great hockey early by the Lakers and take them here. Mercyhurst wins.

Sunday, December 20

Canisius at RIT

The Thursday night postponement meant the Griffs and Tigers needed to wait a couple of days for their first game against one another. The Tigers took three of four games last year (one by shootout) and pummeled Canisius in their second pairing of the year. This is the first scheduled game for the Golden Griffins since Thanksgiving weekend due to their program pause. RIT wins.

Tuesday, December 22

Canisius at Niagara

We lost a good amount of the annual college hockey tradition this year, but a good old fashioned rivalry still counts for something. In the Battle of the Bridge, Niagara Falls wins out this time over Buffalo. Niagara wins.

Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac

The Bobcats rocked Sacred Heart with nine goals in their season debut, and in the last scheduled games before Christmas, it’s worth wondering if Hamden, Connecticut is really where the Grinch lives. On an unrelated note, Max is the real hero of that story. What a legend. Quinnipiac sweeps.