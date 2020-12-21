Idle Minnesota garners 35 first-place votes, remains top team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 35 of 40 first-place votes this week, Minnesota is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Second-ranked Boston College took home four first-place votes and No. 3 North Dakota, up one spot from last week, earned the other first-place vote.

Minnesota Duluth is down one to No. 4 this week, followed by Minnesota State, holding steady at No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 21, 2020

St. Cloud State moves up three to No. 6, Michigan drops one to sit seventh, Clarkson is down one to No. 8, Bowling Green is up four to No. 9, and Massachusetts sits 10th again this week.

Two new teams enter the rankings this week with AIC at No. 19 and Lake Superior State at No. 20.

In addition, 13 other teams outside of the top 20 received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.