St. Norbert announces school will not play men’s, women’s hockey during 2020-21 season due to COVID-19

St. Norbert announced Monday that the school will not participate in the 2020-21 men’s and women’s hockey seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of the hockey seasons follows the college’s overall decision to not play fall and winter sports as a whole during the current academic year.

St. Norbert officially cancelled its Midwest Conference winter sports on December 3 and its men’s volleyball season, which participates in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, on December 7.

Men’s hockey associate coach Andy Brandt reacted to the decision on Twitter.

Extremely disappointed!!! For a multitude of reasons…and NO, I DON’T understand. https://t.co/EijcGc88Bc — Andrew Brandt (@abrando41) December 21, 2020

“With the understanding that this decision is disappointing for those involved in our hockey programs, there is nothing that takes a higher priority than the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” St. Norbert president Brian Bruess said in a statement. “With that in mind St. Norbert College will not participate in intercollegiate athletics while conditions remain uncertain. The status of our spring 2021 sports will be evaluated on an ongoing basis.

All St. Norbert student-athletes will return to campus with the general student body for the start of spring semester on February 1, 2021.