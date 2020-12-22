ECAC Hockey Picks: Dec. 22-23

Last week: 1-1

Overall: 5-5

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.

It wasn’t a good weekend for the Bobcats, who were not only swept by Bowling Green, but outshot by the Falcons in both games. That’s a rarity for a Quinnipiac team that typically plays a good puck possession game. The good news is that senior Keith Petruzzelli played well in goal both games, but the Bobcats will need to improve their play in front of him going forward. The Crusaders are 4-2, but aren’t nearly as formidable of an opponent as Bowling Green. Quinnipiac 3, Holy Cross 1

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Colgate at Clarkson, 4 p.m.

Colgate opened its season against Clarkson on Nov. 22 and the Raiders have played exactly zero games since due to COVID-19 related schedule changes. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have played five times over the same period and are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a Colgate win, but Clarkson’s edge in games this season should give them the advantage. Clarkson 3, Colgate 2

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 5:05 p.m.

Bobcats finish the sweep. Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1