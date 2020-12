Denver announced Tuesday that the team has added forward Jack Works for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Works had four goals in three games for the AJHL’s Okotoks Oilers earlier this season before government restrictions suspended play for the league.

Last season, Works led the Oilers with 92 points (43 goals, 49 assists) in 58 games and was named an AJHL All-Star.

He had 65 goals, 60 assists and 152 penalty minutes in 118 career AJHL games.