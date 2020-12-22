UCHC announces plans to resume men’s, women’s hockey Feb. 19, 2021

The UCHC announced Tuesday its intent to resume conference play in men’s and women’s hockey with Feb. 19, 2021 as the revised tentative start date, provided that it is safe to conduct athletic activity at that time based on local, state and federal guidelines.

The league continues to support the NCAA guidelines for the resocialization of sport, and has developed a detailed pandemic protocol handbook including a rigorous testing strategy to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Institutions remain free to make their own independent competition decisions as they see fit.

William Smith, which previously cancelled its winter athletic seasons, will not participate.

Planning for the season’s competition format is ongoing, and more information will be announced at a later date.