The WCHA announced Tuesday that a pair of January series have been rescheduled for later in the season.

The Michigan Tech at Minnesota State series originally scheduled for Jan. 8-9 will now be played March 5-6 at Minnesota State.

The Michigan Tech at Ferris State series slated to be played Jan. 15-16 will now be played Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 at Ferris State.

Additionally, Ferris State announced today that it would host NCAA Division III Trine in a nonconference game on Jan. 16.