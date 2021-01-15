ECAC Hockey Picks: Jan. 15-17

Last week: 1-4-1

The first North Country series of the year highlights the ECAC schedule this weekend, while Quinnipiac and Colgate met for the first time this year as well. Here’s a look at both of those series.

St. Lawrence vs. Clarkson

Friday 5 p.m. at Clarkson

Sunday 4 p.m. at St. Lawrence

The rink might be quiet without any crowds, but the rivalry on the ice should be the best it has been in some time. After struggling for the last several seasons, the Saints enter the weekend in first place in ECAC Hockey, while the Golden Knights are coming off a pair of one-goal losses, but had been unbeaten in four straight games prior to that. Clarkson has won five in a row against St. Lawrence, but the Saints have been playing well and should end that streak this weekend.

Game 1: Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1

Game 2: St. Lawrence 2, Clarkson 1

Quinnipiac vs. Colgate

Friday 5 p.m. at Colgate

Sunday 4 p.m. at Quinnipiac

Colgate has really tightened up defensively over the last four games, as the Raiders haven’t allowed more than two goals in a game during that stretch. Quinnipiac was outshot 28-15 by Clarkson Sunday, but won 1-0 thanks to a strong game by goalie Keith Petruzzelli. However, the Bobcats had allowed twelve goals in its three games prior to that. I think both teams should be on point defensively this weekend, and I see a hard-fought split with each school winning at its home rink.

Game 1: Colgate 3, Quinnipiac 2

Game 2: Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 1