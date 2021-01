The Wisconsin-Arizona State game, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15, is being postponed, as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns in the ASU program.

Saturday’s game is still set to take place at 7 p.m. CT and will air on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

Friday’s game is set to be made up on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin.