Hockey East Picks: 1/15 – 1/17

Bold of us to assume the games get in as scheduled this time around, but let’s give it a go. Boston University already had two series canceled; first with UMass Lowell, then with UMass, and UMass’ Wednesday game with Providence was also nixed.

It’s a mess, but our picks have been solid.

Jim last week: 6-3-0

Jim to date: 24-11-5

Marisa last week: 4-5-0

Marisa to date: 20-15-5

Fri./Sat., Jan.15-16

Maine vs Providence (Fri. at Maine; Sat. at PC)

Providence lost out on its scheduled Wednesday contest with UMass so has had to sit with its 6-4 home loss to Boston University last Saturday. The Friars are fully loaded with head coach Nate Leaman and star scorer Brett Berard back in the fold. Maine, meanwhile, just broke out of a four-game losing streak with a win over Vermont and will try to ride that momentum.

Jim’s picks: PC 5, Maine 3; PC 5, Maine 2

Marisa’s picks: PC 4, Maine 2; PC 4, Maine 1

New Hampshire vs Connecticut (Fri. at UConn; Sat. at UNH)

Following an overtime win over Boston College, things got rough for the Wildcats. They dropped an OT contest to the Eagles the next night before a poor showing at Northeastern on Wednesday, falling 7-0. They’ll certainly want to take that out against UConn, a team that hasn’t played since its OT loss to UNH on January 2.

Jim’s picks: UConn 3, UNH 2; UConn 2, UNH 1

Marisa’s picks: UConn 3, UNH 2; UConn 4, UNH 1

Northeastern vs. Boston College (Sat. at BC; Sun. at NU)

The Huskies looked excellent on Wednesday night in difficult circumstances, without head coach Jim Madigan and goalie Devon Levi still yet to take the ice. They put up a seven spot on UNH, dominating the third period. Boston College, though, isn’t UNH — and the Eagles themselves want to rebound from a split weekend with the Wildcats.

Jim’s picks: BC 4, NU 2; BC 3, NU 2

Marisa’s picks: BC 4, NU 3; NU 4, BC 3

Sat/Sun Jan 16-17

Vermont vs Merrimack (Fri. and Sat. at Merrimack)

The Catamounts finally nabbed their first win with a victory over Maine last Friday night and have an opportunity to grab a couple more Ws against a Merrimack squad with a single win of its own. The Warriors dropped two, including an OT loss, to Northeastern last weekend and are yet to score more than three goals in a game.

Jim’s picks: UVM 3, MC 2; UVM 4, MC 3

Marisa’s picks: UVM 4, MC 3; MC 3, UVM 1