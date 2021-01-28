Atlantic Hockey Picks: January 29 – February 2

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 3-1

Overall Record: 46-23-1

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Thursday, January 28

Mercyhurst at Rochester Institute of Technology

Dan: I expect RIT to come out with a house of fire after missing the last three to four weeks or so. That type of energy should clear one hurdle in the first game, but I don’t think it’s going to happen in the second game. Split.

Chris: The Lakers have won in four in a row while the Tigers haven’t played in 26 days. I’m going with the hot hand. Mercyhurst wins.

Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30

Sacred Heart vs. Army West Point

Dan: The flip side to a team’s return is what happened to Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Pioneers ran into a buzzsaw, and AIC, a team playing consistently every week, just kept rolling with its snowman offensive result. I think Sacred Heart will come to play this one with a lot of energy and heart (pardon the pun), and I think it’s good enough to get one. Split.

Chris: The Black Knights host on Friday; the Pioneers on Saturday. SHU got manhandled 8-2 by American International on Tuesday, while the Black Knights are coming off an impressive road sweep at Holy Cross. Momentum favors AWP, but I’m picking a split.

American International vs. Holy Cross

Dan: I don’t think anyone is beating AIC these days. That team is on a mission for an NCAA at-large bid, and it deserves strong recognition right now. AIC sweeps.

Chris: This is another home-and-home series. No matter the location, it’s tough to pick against the Yellow Jackets, who have won six of their last seven. AIC sweeps.

Saturday, January 30, Sunday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 2

Canisius vs. RIT

Dan: This would have been a coin flip if the two teams hadn’t gone on hiatus, but I think it’s even moreso now. Can I pick splits in three-game series? No? Well fine. Canisius takes two out of three.

Chris: It’s a mad scramble to get in as many games as possible in the final weeks of the season, so the I-90 rivals will play three times in four days with the Tigers hosting on Friday and the Golden Griffins on Sunday and Tuesday. I like the Tigers to win two of three.

Saturday, January 30

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris

Dan: See above and substitute RMU for AIC. I don’t see the Colonials stopping any time soon, but this is a great series litmus test for them. RMU wins.

Chris: The Lakers swept the Colonials last week in Erie, but I think the result will be different on Saturday in Moon Township. RMU wins.

Sunday, January 31 and Monday, February 1

Air Force at Bentley

Dan: Air Force’s struggles this year are multifold and not an indication of the team’s performance. I think it comes out of its unfortunate break ready to play, and the trip east will provide them with a much needed burst of energy. That said, Bentley looked REALLY good on Tuesday. I don’t think AIr Force wins a game, but the two games will be great college hockey contests. Either way, I’m taking the Falcons (sorry, the annual joke). Bentley sweeps.

Chris: The teams have played a combined one game in the past three weeks. Air Force, is still looking for its first win of the season, and I have a feeling it will happen here. Split.