Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by No. 9 Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet to preview this weekend’s home series vs. No. 2 North Dakota. We discuss this year’s Mavericks, their steady improvement, and how they dealt mentally with the extended pause after the semester break.

Also of note this weekend in league play are the Hockey East home-and-home series between No. 10 UMass and No. 16 UMass Lowell, No. 18 Michigan Tech at No. 8 Bowling Green in the WCHA, and a trio of Big Ten matchups.

Non-conference games include No. 3 Minnesota State at Bemidji State – which is fresh off a sweep of Bowling Green last weekend – and No. 11 Quinnipiac hosting LIU.

And after weekend meetings juggling the schedule for the rest of the season, Atlantic Hockey prepares for a nearly full slate of games.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.