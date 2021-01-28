Pickin’ the Big Ten: Jan. 28-30

Another week winding down and another weekend of hockey on the horizon. Sadly, the situation going on at the University of Michigan reminds us that the latter is still not a guarantee. The Wolverines were scheduled to have this weekend off, and Arizona State is spending some well-deserved time at home, so we have three B1G series this weekend. Let’s take a quick look back at how we did last week.

Last week

Drew: 8-0-0 (1.000)

Paula: 6-2-0 (.750)

This season

Drew: 42-22-2 (.662)

Paula: 35-29-2 (.546)

I am usually good for one perfect week per season, so take my picks with a grain of salt the rest of the way.

This week

Could be a big weekend in terms of conference standings movement with sixth hosting first, seventh traveling to third and fourth hosting fifth. All times are local.

Notre Dame at Penn State

6:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday

On paper this should be the most even matchup of the weekend. Notre Dame is 4-0 on the road this season and will play four of its last six series of the regular season away from home. Penn State split with Wisconsin last weekend at home, holding off a strong comeback attempt to pick up a 5-4 win on Friday.

Drew: Notre Dame 4-3, Penn State 4-2

Paula: Notre Dame 3-2, Penn State 3-2

No. 4 Minnesota at Ohio State

6:00 p.m. Friday and 5:00 p.m. Saturday

Well, the Gophers had a decent response to getting swept. They get an opportunity on the road this weekend against a team they handled well at home back in November. The Buckeyes looked great during their first game against Michigan State last weekend but came out flat in the second game of the series, which continues to be the story of Ohio State’s season. Both games are on BTN this weekend.

Drew: Minnesota 4-2, 4-3

Paula: Ohio State 4-3, Minnesota 4-1

Michigan State at No. 13 Wisconsin

7:00 p.m. Friday and 3:00 p.m. Saturday

The Spartans are coming off an impressive 2-0 victory over Ohio State and they’ll need a similar defensive and goaltending effort this weekend at Wisconsin. Wisconsin has an opportunity to jump up in the standings and set up a first vs. second matchup against Minnesota next weekend.

Drew: Wisconsin 5-3, Michigan State 3-2

Paula: Wisconsin 3-2, 3-2

The Twitter

Be sure to check in with us on the app that is currently 99 percent stock market jokes, @drewclaussen and @paulacweston.