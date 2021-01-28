This Week in Hockey East: Boston University players ‘don’t think it’s very fair for us to be held back when other teams aren’t in similar situations’

Nothing has come easy for Boston University this season.

With postponements delaying the start of the season until January, the Terriers have responded well. A young squad with just four seniors, they’ve had to adjust to life in college hockey while trying to find any consistency.

One of those seniors, David Farrance, does not appear to have missed a beat.

The defenseman is third in Hockey East in points with 14 while playing less than half the games. BU has played just six times this season, while the conference leading point getters, both on UMass, have played 17 games.

It’s just the norm now for the Farrance and the Terriers.

“We’re a group of hockey players and we want to play games,” said Farrance. “In a way there is (a chip on our shoulders), we’re a little upset that we don’t play as much as other teams, we don’t think it’s very fair for us to be held back when other teams aren’t in similar situations.”

If that frustration is being taken out on the ice when the Terriers do play, it’s worked out for them. They’ve won five of their six games, including two consecutive overtime thrilling victories.

Farrance, who at times appears to be an extra forward on the ice, tallied one of those goals in a rare Monday matinee game to lead the Terriers to a sweep over UMass.

It’s been a statement every time he, and his squad, has been able to take the ice at all.

“It shows as a group as a team, we’re really resilient,” said Farrance. “We play a full 60 minutes, we’re capable of closing games in overtime. I think that’s a great quality we have.”

BU’s series with rival Boston College was postponed this week in an abundance of caution due to students returning from winter recess, and it’s unclear when they’ll get to play again.

That’s frustrating for the players, but especially seniors like Farrance — who is a Nashville Predators prospect — playing in their final seasons and already having given up so much, such as the Beanpot.

“It’s not an ideal year for seniors, and that’s not just athletes,” said Farrance. “We’re all trying to make the most of it. Have fun the best we can, I’m roommates with the three other seniors, so we try to have fun and tend to have a good time, and we want that just to be this entire last year.”

Farrance, the Terriers captain, has been a top prospect in the college game for the past three seasons but something clicked in his offensive game this season more than before.

The senior is operating at 2.33 goals per game, and while the sample size is shorter than the rest of the teams in Hockey East, his play has stood out.

He credited that to a good workout routine in the offseason, but the eye test alone, not to mention the numbers, show Farrance has taken a huge leap.

For a Terriers team that needs to take its victories anywhere it can with its sparingly few opportunities to play, he’s their biggest bright spot.

“Just trying to keep getting better,” he said. “It’s been fun finally being able to get to know the guys on your own team, really great to be doing well.”

Game cancellations

It wouldn’t be a week in Hockey East without some schedule changes.

As mentioned, Boston University’s weekend series with Boston College will be rescheduled.

Instead, Boston College will play at Northeastern on Tuesday evening at Matthews Arena.