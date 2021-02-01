Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: February 1

(2) Minnesota at (3) Ohio State

This game got off to a fast start and was tied 2-2 at the first intermission. Abbey Murphey put Minnesota up 1-0, but Ohio State responded with goals from Liz Schepers and Jennifer Gardiner. Grace Zumwinkle evened up the score with less than three minutes to go in the period. In the second, the teams continued to trade tallies. Emily Oden scored with the extra attacker to make it 3-2 before Emma Maltias tied it. Abigail Boreen responded 13 seconds later to give the Gophers a 4-3 lead. Jenna Buglioni evened the score one more time early in the second, but then Minnesota began to take over. Taylor Heise scored what would be the game-winner. Crystalyn Hengler extended the lead on a late power play and Catie Skaja added an empty-netter to secure the 7-4 win. In the second game, Tatum Skaggs scored late in the first period to put Ohio State up 1-0. Sara Saekkinen scored with less than a minute in the second to make it 2-0. Abigail Boreen scored in the final second of the middle frame to break up the shutout but Maltais’ goal late in the third secured a 3-1 win and weekend split.

Connecticut vs. (4) Northeastern

On Tuesday, Alina Mueller and Miceala Sindoris each scored to lead Northeastern to a 2-0 win

Merrimack vs. (4) Northeastern

It was the Maureen Murphy show on Friday as she tallied a hat trick, including a short-handed goal, to lead the Huskies to a 5-0 win. Kate Holmes and Katy Knoll also scored for Northeastern in the win. On Saturday, Skylar Fontaine scored a short-handed goal of her own to put the Huskies up 1-0. Emma Jurusik, Mia Brown, Megan Carter, Skylar Fontaine and Cipra all scored to give Northeastern a 6-0 win and weekend sweep.

(5) Colgate vs. (10) Clarkson

Caitrin Lonergan scored all of Clarkson’s goals this weekend. On Friday, she led them to a 2-0 win. On Sunday, Sammy Smigliani scored 56 seconds into the game to put Colgate up 1-0, but it was Lonergan lighting the lamp twice more that led Clarkson to the 2-1 win and weekend sweep.

St. Cloud State at (6) Minnesota Duluth

Short-handed goals were in supply this weekend, as Anna Klein tallied one for UMD early in the first period in game one to put the Bulldogs up 1-0. Anneke Linser doubled the lead later in the first and Gabbie Hughes made it 3-0 before the halftime mark. Taylor Lind scored in the final second of the middle frame to make it 3-1 heading into the third, but SCSU couldn’t complete a comeback and Clara Van Wieren’s goal five minutes in helped ensure the 4-1 win for Minnesota Duluth. In the second game, McKenzie Hewett scored twice to lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win. Hughes, Klein, Ashton Bell and Kailee Skinner all found the back of the net in the win. Hughes earned her 100th career point in the series.

Connecticut vs. (7) Boston College

UConn significantly out-shot the Eagles in both games this weekend, but BC skated away with two wins. On Friday, Kelly Browne scored less than three minutes in and Hannah Bilka added a short-handed goal to put Boston College up 2-0 midway through the first. Connecticut responded with a goal from Danika Pasqua to make it 2-1 at the first intermission. In the second, Cayla Barnes doubled the lead to 3-1. Natalie Snodgrass responded quickly for the Huskies to make it 3-2, but they could not complete a comeback and BC earned the 3-2 win. In game two, Savannah Norcross, Alexie Guay, Norcross and Willow Corson all scored to make it a 4-0 win and weekend sweep for the Eagles.

(8) Penn State at Lindenwood

Rachel Weiss had two goals and an assist and Natalie Heising had two assists to lead Penn State to a 6-2 win over Lindenwood. Zanon opened the scoring and Weiss had her first just nine seconds later to make it 2-0 for the Nittany Lions before five minutes had elapsed. Lindenwood got one back late in the first with a goal from Megan Wagner to make it 2-1 at the first intermission. In the second Mallory Uihlein and Alyssa Machado extended the lead to 4-1. Casey Adimey cut the lead for the Lions, but Jessica Adolfsson and Weiss scored in the third to give Penn State the 6-2 victory. In the second game, Sierra Burt’s power play goal had Lindenwood up 1-0 after the first. Julie Gough tied it up for the Nittany Lions but Lindenwood responded again with the extra attacker to take a 2-1 lead midway through the third. Olivia Wallin tied the game with two minutes to go in the second and even extra time was not enough to break the tie. The game ended 2-2.