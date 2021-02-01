With 28 first-place votes, Boston College retains top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Boston College sat idle over the weekend, but still picked up 28 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota vaults up two spots to No. 2 and earned 11 first-place votes.

North Dakota falls one place and tallied the other first-place vote in this week’s poll.

St. Cloud State rises one to No. 4 and Minnesota Duluth is also up one to sit fifth and round out the top five this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 1, 2021

Minnesota State falls three spots to No. 6, while Michigan (seventh), Bowling Green (eighth), Omaha (ninth) and Massachusetts (10th) all stay where they were in the Jan. 25 poll.

Two new teams enter the rankings this week as Bemidji State comes in at No. 18 and Robert Morris is 19th.

In addition, seven other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.