Atlantic Hockey Picks: February 4-9

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 7-1

Overall Record: 53-24-1

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Thursday, February 4

American International at Army West Point

Dan: They’ve played each other more than most teams have against one another, but I don’t think that will necessarily even the playing field against the AIC machine. It’s a fool’s choice to pick against the Yellow Jackets until further notice. AIC wins..

Chris: This is the fifth and final meeting between the teams in the regular season, with AIC holding a 3-1 advantage. I think the Yellow Jackets will make it 4-1. AIC wins.

Thursday, February 4 and Friday, February 5

Long Island University at Robert Morris

Dan: LIU hasn’t played an NCAA Division I opponent since January 13 because of Atlantic Hockey’s stops and starts. Their two-game series at Liberty was as exciting as it got, and the Sharks’ rally from a 2-1 loss to pick up a 4-0 win was a solid moment for the program. I do not, under any circumstances, discount a club team as a “lesser team,” let alone one with the Flames’ success, so it showed their mettle. That said, RMU is also one of those teams that’s loaded for power this year. RMU sweep.

Chris: Robert Morris has managed to play four non-conference games so far, going 2-2 out of league. I wouldn’t be surprised with a split, but my gut says an RMU sweep.

Sacred Heart vs. Bentley

Dan: Bentley took four points from Air Force after winning its first game on Sunday, and Monday’s overtime loss was more about the Falcons playing a team finally finding its mojo on the ice. This is their first meeting against the Pioneers, which is surprising given the teams’ histories against one another. I’m excited to see how this takes shape with Sacred Heart. After a muddy first game, SHU has steadily gotten better and better but hasn’t yet picked up a full victory. I think this splits.

Chris: It’s nice to see these teams finally able to square off. They’ll try to play once more in a few weeks. I like the Falcons to win two close games. Bentley sweeps.

Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6

Air Force at Holy Cross

Dan: Air Force looked like a team on a mission on Monday when it won its first game of the season in the 3-v.-3 overtime period. I think the Falcons hold some momentum, but I’m not sure if they get a full victory. Holy Cross sweeps.

Chris: Air Force picked up its first win of the season on Monday (which I predicted, BTW), and I think they’ll get to experience that feeling again. Split.

Mercyhurst vs. Rochester Institute of Technology

Dan: I think the winner of this series is the one that I’ll tab as my sleeper pick to make it past RMU and AIC in the postseason. So naturally the series is going to split.

Chris: The Tigers won an earlier meeting, and the teams will play again later in the month. Here I like the home team each night. Split.

Monday, February 8 and Tuesday, February 9

Army West Point vs. Sacred Heart

Dan: Sacred Heart kept clawing at the Black Knights last week but didn’t pull out the victory in either game. Like so many other series this week, I’m just going to go with a split.

Chris: The Pioneers will try to fit in a whopping 12 games in February. The teams played a close series a couple of weeks ago, with the Black Knights winning 2-1 and prevailing in a shootout the next night. I’m thinking something similar here. Army sweeps a pair of close games.

Tuesday, February 9

Canisius at Mercyhurst

Dan: Canisius has been off since January 30 and will look to shake off some of its rink rust by returning to play for a second restart. Unfortunately, the Griffins draw a road trip to Mercyhurst, and the Lakers have been rolling. Mercyhurst wins.

Chris: Fingers crossed that this game (and all the games) gets played. I’m going with the Golden Griffins on a hunch. Canisius wins.