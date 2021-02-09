WCHA Picks: Tuesday afternoon edition

We almost got this pick in under the wire, but there’s some Tuesday afternoon hockey happening as we speak in Big Rapids. Here’s what we think:
Michigan Tech at Ferris State
Jack: The Huskies are on their way back to Houghton from Huntsville and just happen to make a stop in Big Rapids today. I think they might be a little gassed, so this could be an opportunity for Ferris to pick up a win. Bulldogs 3, Huskies 2
Daver: With several new faces stepping up, the Huskies continue to look a darn good hockey team when they are not facing Bowling Green. The Bulldogs continue to get better with each game they play. I just am not sure it is enough right now. Huskies win 4-2