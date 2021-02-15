Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 8-14

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 8 fared in games over the week of Feb. 8-14.

No. 1 Boston College (13-3-1)

02/12/2021 – RV UMass Lowell 1 at No. 1 Boston College 7

02/13/2021 – No. 1 Boston College 4 at RV UMass Lowell 3

No. 2 North Dakota (15-4-1)

02/12/2021 – RV Denver 0 at No. 2 North Dakota 3

02/13/2021 – RV Denver 2 at No. 2 North Dakota 5

No. 3 Minnesota State (13-2-1)

02/11/2021 – No. 3 Minnesota State 4 at Alabama Huntsville 1

02/12/2021 – No. 3 Minnesota State 5 at Alabama Huntsville 0

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (12-7-2)

02/12/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 0 at Western Michigan 4

02/13/2021 – No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1 at Western Michigan 4

No. 5 Minnesota (17-5-0)

02/12/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota 3 at RV Notre Dame 0

02/13/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota 3 at RV Notre Dame 0

No. 6 St. Cloud State (13-8-0)

02/12/2021 – No. 6 St. Cloud State 2 at Miami 3

02/13/2021 – No. 6 St. Cloud State 4 at Miami 2

No. 7 Wisconsin (14-8-0)

02/13/2021 – No. 7 Wisconsin 1 at No. 8 Michigan 5

02/14/2021 – No. 7 Wisconsin 3 at No. 8 Michigan 2

No. 8 Michigan (11-7-0)

02/13/2021 – No. 7 Wisconsin 1 at No. 8 Michigan 5

02/14/2021 – No. 7 Wisconsin 3 at No. 8 Michigan 2

No. 9 Massachusetts (11-5-3)

Did not play.

No. 10 Omaha (13-6-1)

02/12/2021 – Colorado College 1 at No. 10 Omaha 7

02/13/2021 – Colorado College 2 at No. 10 Omaha 3

No. 11 Quinnipiac (13-5-4)

02/12/2021 – No. 11 Quinnipiac 2 at Colgate 2 (OT)

02/13/2021 – No. 11 Quinnipiac 9 at Colgate 0

No. 12 Bowling Green (16-8-0)

02/12/2021 – RV Lake Superior 2 at No. 12 Bowling Green 1 (OT)

02/13/2021 – RV Lake Superior 5 at No. 12 Bowling Green 2

No. 13 Boston University (8-2-0)

02/12/2021 – No. 13 Boston University 1 at Vermont 0

02/13/2021 – No. 13 Boston University 5 at Vermont 1

No. 14 Clarkson (9-7-4)

Did not play.

No. 15 AIC (13-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 16 Providence (9-6-4)

02/12/2021 – No. 20 Connecticut 0 at No. 16 Providence 4

No. 17 Bemidji State (7-6-3)

02/12/2021 – Northern Michigan 5 at No. 17 Bemidji State 1

02/13/2021 – Northern Michigan 3 at No. 17 Bemidji State 2 (OT)

No. 18 Northeastern (8-5-2)

02/12/2021 – No. 18 Northeastern 6 at New Hampshire 2

02/13/2021 – New Hampshire 4 at No. 18 Northeastern 5

No. 19 Robert Morris (14-5-0)

Did not play.

No. 20 Connecticut (8-8-2)

02/09/2021 – No. 20 Connecticut 2 at RV UMass Lowell 3 (OT)

02/12/2021 – No. 20 Connecticut 0 at No. 16 Providence 4

RV = Received Votes