Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: February 15

Bemidji State at (1) Wisconsin

Brette Pettet, Britta Curl, Makenna Webster and Lacey Eden scored for Wisconsin as they took a 4-0 win on Friday. In the second game, the Badgers had more goals than Bemidji State had shots as they took a 7-0 win and weekend sweep. Webster scored early in the first and that would be the only tally for more than 20 minutes before Wisconsin began to pull away. Sophie Shirley and Eden scored later in the second to make it 3-0 heading into the final frame. In the third, the Badgers’ next three goals were scored by the Shirley sisters as Grace scored twice and Sophie added a second goal to make it 6-0. Delaney Drake added the final goal to make it 7-0.

(4) Ohio State at (2) Minnesota

OSU out-shot Minnesota 17-3 in the opening period, but the teams headed into intermission in a scoreless tie.The Buckeyes scored twice in less than four minutes on Friday and that proved to be the difference-maker. Emma Maltais lit the lamp first and Paetyn Levis scored the eventual game winner shortly thereafter. Emily Brown scored with less than a minute left after the Gophers pulled their goalie to spoil the shutout, but it was not enough as Ohio State won 2-1. On Saturday, Abigail Boreen scored 70 seconds into the game and Grace Zumwinkle followed her two minutes later to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead before four minutes had elapsed. Liz Schepers scored 48 seconds into the second to cut the lead for Ohio State. Midway through the game, Jennifer Gardiner and Levis scored less than a minute apart to put the Buckeyes ahead 3-2 and they were able to hold off the Gophers to get the win and weekend sweep.

(3) Northeastern vs. New Hampshire

In the first game, Chloe Aurard and Megan Carter each had two goals and Marureen Murphy had two assists to lead Northeastern to a 6-1 win. Chavonne Truter scored the goal for New Hampshire in the loss. On Sunday, the Huskies took a 1-0 lead into the final frame thanks to a goal from Skylar Fontaine. They broke the game open in the third with three goals in just more than three minutes from Tessa Ward, Aurard and Miceala Sindoris. Avery Myers spoiled the shutout with a late goal, but Northeastern took a 4-1 win and weekend sweep.

(10) Providence vs. (6) Boston College

Bailey Burton scored early in the first to give Providence a 1-0 lead. Savannah Norcross tied the game for Boston College midway through the game. Sixty minutes wasn’t enough to decide this one and it was Cayla Barnes in overtime that scored to give BC the 2-1 win. The second game in this series was cancelled.