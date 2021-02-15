Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look back at the weekend and news of the week.

It was a great weekend for No. 1 Boston College, which swept UMass Lowell, No. 2 North Dakota with a sweep of Denver, No. 3 Minnesota State with just one goal allowed – and an eighth shutout for Dryden McKay, and a bounce back for then-No. 5 Minnesota with two 3-0 wins over Notre Dame.

Then-No. 7 Wisconsin and then-No. 8 Michigan split while then-No. 4 Minnesota Duluth had a lost weekend at the hands of Western Michigan.

Teams that are on a hot streak include Boston University, Michigan Tech, and Army West Point.

Intensity of play has stepped up if suspensions and supplemental discipline are an indicator.

And Jim and Ed weigh in on embellishment, game management by officials, and setting expectations for sportsmanship.

Subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Sponsor this podcast: https://www.advertisecast.com/USCHOWeekendReview

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.