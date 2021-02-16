WCHA playoffs to begin March 12-14, will conclude with championship game March 20

The WCHA men’s conference will hold its 2021 postseason tournament beginning with its quarterfinal weekend March 12-14, followed by a four-team, one-site championship weekend March 19-20.

The WCHA postseason will begin with the top four teams each hosting a best-of-three quarterfinal round series. From there, the four highest remaining seeds will meet in a two-round championship weekend at the site of the highest remaining seed March 19-20. The four remaining teams will play single-game semifinals on March 19 with the winners advancing to the WCHA championship game on March 20.

The winner of the tournament receives the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The winner of the tournament will once again receive the Jeff Sauer WCHA Championship Trophy.

Pairings and locations for the quarterfinals will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season.

All games will stream live on FloHockey.tv.