UConn-New Hampshire women’s hockey series scheduled for Feb. 19-20 postponed

Hockey East announced Wednesday schedule updates for men’s and women’s teams.
The Providence men’s team is now scheduled to host Massachusetts for a single game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23.
UConn women’s team is now scheduled to host Merrimack for a single game at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 19.
The women’s series between UConn and New Hampshire scheduled for February 19-20 will not be played.
Upcoming Hockey East Schedule
Friday, February 19
Boston University at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)
Merrimack at New Hampshire (men) – 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Boston University (men) – 4 p.m.
Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)
Merrimack at UConn (women) – 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont (women) – 5 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)
Maine at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)
New Hampshire at UConn (women) – will not be played
Saturday, February 20
Northeastern at Vermont (women) – 3 p.m.
Boston University at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.
Boston College at Boston University (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)
Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 4:30 p.m.
Maine at Boston College (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN)
Northeastern at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.
UConn at New Hampshire (women) – will not be played
Tuesday, February 23
Massachusetts at Providence (men) – 7:00 p.m.