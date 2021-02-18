UConn-New Hampshire women’s hockey series scheduled for Feb. 19-20 postponed

Hockey East announced Wednesday schedule updates for men’s and women’s teams.

The Providence men’s team is now scheduled to host Massachusetts for a single game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23.

UConn women’s team is now scheduled to host Merrimack for a single game at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 19.

The women’s series between UConn and New Hampshire scheduled for February 19-20 will not be played.

Upcoming Hockey East Schedule

Friday, February 19

Boston University at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)

Merrimack at New Hampshire (men) – 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Boston University (men) – 4 p.m.

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Merrimack at UConn (women) – 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont (women) – 5 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Maine at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

New Hampshire at UConn (women) – will not be played

Saturday, February 20

Northeastern at Vermont (women) – 3 p.m.

Boston University at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.

Boston College at Boston University (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 4:30 p.m.

Maine at Boston College (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN)

Northeastern at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire (women) – will not be played

Tuesday, February 23

Massachusetts at Providence (men) – 7:00 p.m.