In a season filled with delays and pauses for the Terriers, No. 11 Boston University nevertheless finds itself near the top of the Hockey East playoff race at 8-2 overall. BU head coach Albie O’Connell joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger for a preview of a weekend series against UConn.

Also on tap: No. 9 Omaha visits No. 2 North Dakota for a weekend series, Colorado College visits No. 8 Minnesota Duluth and No. 6 St. Cloud for single games, the Big 10 has three weekend series, No. 19 Robert Morris visits RIT for a pair, and on Tuesday, No. 20 Lake Superior visits No. 18 Michigan Tech.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.