Pickin’ the WCHA, Feb. 23

Another fascinating week of WCHA hockey begins with a Tuesday afternoon matchup between the struggling No. 20 Michigan Tech Huskies and the confident No. 18 Lake Superior State Lakers.

Lake Superior State at Michigan Tech

Jack: A continuation of last week’s series that saw Lake State win 3-1 in Houghton. The Lakers are looking to continue their hot streak — 6-1-0 with sweeps of Bowling Green and Alabama Huntsville. Beating the Huskies will make it three sweeps for February. I will pick them in a close one — the Huskies are hard to beat at home, after all. Lakers win 3-2

Daver: Last week was a tough one for Michigan Tech, who learned a lot about themselves in a three-loss run that saw them outshoot their opponents by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, but only score three goals over that stretch. The Lakers come in confident, which is just how the Huskies were heading into last Tuesday’s matchup. I like the Huskies to right the ship Tuesday. Huskies win 2-1