Thursday’s Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, Saturday’s RIT at Mercyhurst games added to week’s list of Atlantic Hockey cancellations

Thursday’s Mercyhurst at Robert Morris and Saturday’s Rochester Institute of Technology at Mercyhurst games have been cancelled per Atlantic Hockey COVID-19 protocols, according to news releases from Robert Morris and RIT.

Only the Friday-Saturday home-and-home Canisius-Niagara series and Army West Point’s non-conference series with Long Island remain on the schedule, bringing the total number of cancelled games in the conference this week to nine.

The single-elimination first round of the Atlantic Hockey conference playoffs is scheduled for Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7.