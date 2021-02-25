No. 6 St. Cloud State visits No. 10 Minnesota Duluth in a single, nationally-televised NCHC game on Saturday with conference and NCAA postseason implications. Bulldogs radio voice Bruce Ciskie previews the contest with a look at this year’s UMD team and how they match up against they Huskies.

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger also look ahead at another NCHC tilt, No. 2 North Dakota at No. 11 Omaha, as well as No. 3 Minnesota State’s home-and-home series against No. 19 Bemidji State in the WCHA, No. 9 UMass at No. 1 Boston College for a game, and Ohio State at No. 5 Wisconsin.

Plus with almost the entire week’s schedule wiped out, playoff positions in Atlantic Hockey’s western pod all comes down to Canisius and Niagara’s home-and-home pair this weekend.

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.