American International clinched its third consecutive Atlantic Hockey regular season championship – no small feat for a team that few had heard of five years ago.

Head coach Eric Lang joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger to talk about the growth and success of the program, a team that lost 10 seniors but which didn’t skip a beat, the recovery of Eric Otto from cancer, mentoring others, and keeping sharp in a season filled with cancellations and pauses.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.